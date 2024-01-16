A flavorful meat-filled rice

It is said that food is always changing. That is true with this recipe based on a popular rice dish from the Dominican Republic, but tailored to the most popular electrical appliance in Hawaii’s kitchens — the rice cooker.

Marie Yuki Denny moved to Hawaii from New York three years ago with her partner, Hedolis Jaquez. Hedolis’ mother cooks a flavorful rice dish with various meats, in this case pork riblets, which are similar to what is labeled pork spareribs used for sweet-sour spareribs.

Marie grew up in Japan, so it seemed natural for her to use the cooker. Rice with pork ribs, or locrio de costillas, is very flavorful. It is not spicy and is similar to Puerto Rican gandule rice. Any type of meat can be substituted for the ribs, such as chicken, seafood or sausage.

Long-grain rice is flavored with onion granules, parsley, salt, sugar, whole peppercorns, Goya sazon powder, shallots, tomato paste, soy sauce, Anaheim pepper and cilantro.

Goya culantro cooking base is a combination of cilantro, garlic and ginger. This green paste can be found at Don Quijote.

The meat is browned with the vegetables before going into the rice cooker. The shallot and pepper are removed and served on the side. This remarkable dish then emerges delicious and satisfying.

Dominican Rice with Pork Ribs (Locrio de Costillas)

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons neutral oil

• 1 pound pork riblets, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 tablespoon each: onion granules, salt, sugar, whole black peppercorns, dried parsley ~ akes, Goya sazon powder

• 2 tablespoons Goya culantro cooking base

• 1 whole Anaheim pepper

• 1 whole peeled shallot, substitute red onion

• 1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• Cilantro sprigs

• 2 rice cups long-grain rice

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 packet Goya sazon powder

Directions:

In a heavy pot, heat oil on high and cook ribs until browned, about 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon each of the onion, salt, sugar, peppercorns, parsley and sazon powder. Stir and add culantro cooking base, tear off top of pepper and break open. Add to mixture and lower heat to medium. Add shallot, tomato paste and water and stir.

Add in a handful of cilantro and soy sauce. Cook 5 more minutes. Turn off the heat. Wash rice and drain. Add into rice cooker and fill with water to the 2-cup line. Add olive oil, packet of Sazon, cooked meat and vegetables and any liquid in pan. Start rice cooker. When done, remove shallot and pepper and serve on the side. Taste and add salt if needed.

Serves 2-3 as a main dish and 4-6 as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.