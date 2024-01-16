A mediterranean

Spanokopita. Hummus. Gyros. These are well-known Mediterranean street foods, but the Mediterranean diet has also become popular for those looking to eat less sugar and more grains, fruits and veggies. Here are some flavorful Mediterranen options around Oahu:

Byblos Hawaii

Byblos Hawaii, a food truck located in Waikiki (1958 Kalakaua Ave.) specializes in Lebanese cuisine. The biz is named after a city in Lebanon, and the business owner and chef are both Lebanese.

“Everyone who’s working here is from the Middle East and grew up with the food there,” says marketing director Eman Rashet. “We’re keeping the flavors authentic.”

The food truck menu is simple: Choose from beef and lamb or chicken shawarma, and opt for a combo plate or sandwich. Sandwiches come in pita bread, while shawarma combo plates include fries, hummus and a drink. The biz also offers falafel sandwiches and falafel combo plates as a vegetarian-friendly option.

“The falafel is made of chickpeas, fava beans and a mix of herbs,” Rashet says. “It’s very flavorful, and also has tahini, tomatoes, pickles and parsley.”

Follow the biz on Instagram (@bybloshawaii).

Doner Shack

Doner Shack (various locations) recently expanded to SALT At Our Kakaako. The biz is known for its Berlin-style doner kebabs, and all meats are sliced fresh to order.

Popular dishes include Doner rice plate — choice of lamb, chicken, a mix of both or falafel with yellow rice, a side salad and garlic yogurt sauce — and “Big Turk” combo plate. The latter features half a pita, yellow rice and a side salad with two pieces of falafel, feta, balsamic dressing and choice of lamb, chicken or a mix of both, garlic sauce and hummus.

Other faves include the Doner wrap, the Cali wrap and loaded Doner fries. Neighboring Bevy Bar also features exclusive dishes from Doner Shack, including a mezze platter, shawarma tacos and zaatar pita strips.

Visit donershackhi.com. Follow the biz on Instagram (@honobonohawaii).

Greek Grotto

Located in Kuhio Food Hall at International Market Place (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250), Greek Grotto provides the Waikiki community with a variety of Mediterranean options.

Start with shareable dishes like Greek fries — French fries topped with tzatziki sauce, feta, seasoning and a special house sauce — and hummus with pita. Entrees include rice plates (choice of beef and lamb, chicken, or falafel served on a bed of basmati rice with zucchini, eggplant, roasted cauliflower and tzatziki sauce) and the gyro wrap. The latter is a crowd favorite and comes with beef and lamb, chicken, or falafel with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce wrapped in warm pita bread.

Call 808-470-3463 or follow the biz on Instagram (@greekgrottohi).

Istanbul Hawaii

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) is known for its traditional Turkish cuisine and creative cocktails in a gorgeous setting (complete with a scenic outdoor terrace). Start with the popular mezze platter, a colorful, tasty medley that includes hummus, muhammara, babaganush, so borek, spanakopita and pita. If you’re there for dinner, choose from entrees like Ottoman steak, pirzola (aged, grass-fed lamb chops) or lamb tenderloin shish. The Iskender doner — natural, shaved lamb and beef with saffron pilaf — is especially popular, due to the savory meaty combo.

Don’t forget: The eatery also offers Turkish brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

Olive Tree Café

This Kahala-based Mediterranean eatery (4614 Kilauea Ave.) is a popular takeout spot. It’s known for its Greek cuisine and high-quality, organic products, and has been in business for more than 25 years.

Souvlaki — kebabs that are marinated and grilled, and served in warm pita with tzatziki sauce — are especially popular. Choose from fresh fish, chicken breast or New Zealand lamb. Shaorma — spicy ground lamb patty with tomatoes and onions, served with tahini sauce — is another customer favorite.

Of course, no meal is complete without baklava for dessert.

Call 808-737-0303 or follow the biz on Instagram (@olivetreecafehi).

Shaloha Pita

The next time you’re craving falafel or shawarma, check out Shaloha Pita (3133 Waialae Ave.). The takeout spot prides itself on using high-quality ingredients to create authentic flavors.

A popular option is the Shaloha plate — which comes highly recommended for first-time customers — since it includes a little of everything: shawarma, schnitzel, hummus, red and white cabbage, tabbouleh salad, Israeli salad, yellow rice, two pitas on the side, and three sauces (hot sauce, tahini and amba) and eggplant. Or, opt for sandwiches with hummus, shawarma, eggplant, schnitzel or falafel.

Don’t forget to add a side of crispy pita chips and hummus — the combo is to die for.

Vegetarian options and substitutions are available.

Call 808-744-4222 or visit shaloha4u.com.

Yamas Mediterranean Cuisine

Located in Kailua, Yamas Mediterranean Cuisine (1020 Keolu Drive) is known for its Greek-Mediterranean cuisine served in a cozy atmosphere.

Pitas — including souvlaki, falafel and shawarma — come with your choice of Greek salad, garlic fries, hummus, baba ganoush, spanakopita or avgolemono.

Pro tip: If you’re extra hungry, go for the super gyro, which has twice the amount of meat (half a pound) as the classic gyro inside a warm pita covered with tzatziki sauce.

Call 808-263-4075 or visit yamashawaii.com.