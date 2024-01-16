Cold-weather comfort

Whether you’re craving noodles (with this chilly weather) or sushi, check out these delicious options:
Hidden sushi counter
Jagalchi (1334 Young St.) recently launched a new sushi menu, complete with seating at the sushi counter inside its restaurant. Start with the popular avo poke ball ($15) appetizer, and enjoy a variety of sashimi, nigiri, hand rolls and premium rolls. Popular rolls include Double Rainbow ($17), Plenty of Fish ($17) and Diamond Head ($17).
Call 808-593-8830 or follow the biz on Instagram (@jagalc.hi).
A year to celebrate
Akasaka (1646 Kona St. B) is celebrating its 45th anniversary this June. The iconic Japanese restaurant has been in business since 1979.
The eatery has a huge menu, ranging from teishoku and donburi to sashimi and udon. Bestsellers include butteryaki scallops ($24.95), sashimi combination deluxe special ($99.95) and misoyaki butterfish teishoku ($38.95).
Call 808-942-4466 or follow the biz on Instagram (@akasaka_hawaii).
New noodle deals
Tsurutontan (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B310) in Royal Hawaiian Center offers 50% off its udon menu from 2 to 5:30 p.m. daily (dine-in only). The menu is only available upon request, so ask your server. New half-off udon dishes include beef udon ($11), tan tan udon ($12), mentaiko caviar ($12), cream mentaiko ($12) and more.
The restaurant also has a new early-bird special, which features kake or hayashi udon for a discounted $8.95 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every day (available for dine-in or takeout).
New lunch specials include udon combos (choose a traditional, signature or premium udon and pair it with one sushi roll) and donburi combos (choose from nine donburi and select a small udon).
Call 808-888-8559 or visit tsurutontan.com.
