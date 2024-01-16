More to ‘taco’ bout

When it comes to authentic Mexican food — specifically birria tacos — keep your eyes peeled for Tacos Mi Muchachita, which often pops up at Ono Grindz & Makeke at Wai Kai on Thursdays.

“Cooking has always been something I’ve been passionate about,” says business owner and chef Marlen Contreras. “During Thanksgiving 2022, I started cooking for my co-workers and my husband’s co-workers. Their reactions to my food was heartwarming, as they compared my food to feeling like they were back home. They kept coming back for more and more, to the point where they started paying me to make dishes for them. At that point, I decided to share my food with everyone on Oahu and to bring the community traditional Mexican food.”

Contreras’ first pop-up was last January, right around the sixth anniversary of her grandfather’s death.

“Growing up, my grandpa called me his muchachita,” Contreras says. “I decided to honor my grandfather by naming my business after the nickname he gave me. Muchachita translates to ‘my baby girl’ in English.”

Popular dishes include the business’s birria plate ($19), which comes with three birria tacos, consommé and two sides, and birria grilled cheese ($16).

Carne asada mulita ($19) — which features three mini carne asada quesadillas and two sides — is another customer favorite.

“Carne asada tacos can also be added a la carte ($5 each),” Contreras says.

For updates and more information, follow the business on Instagram (@tacos_mi_muchachita).

Tacos Mi Muchachita

Various locations

Email: tacosmimuchachita@gmail.com

Instagram: @tacos_mi_muchachita

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted