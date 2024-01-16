comscore On the Move: Jon Ushijima | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Jon Ushijima

  • Today
  • Jon Ushijima

    Jon Ushijima

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has promoted Jon Ushijima to director of international sales. Ushijima has nearly 30 years of combined hospitality operations and sales experience. He first joined the resort in 2015 as director of Resort Sales — Asia under Irongate, developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. In 2018 he officially joined the brand as director of Asia sales. Prior to joining the resort, he held a number of sales and operations leadership positions at other hotels and resorts in Hawaii including The Kahala Hotel & Resort and Starwood Hotels & Resorts’ four legacy properties in Waikiki and Sheraton Maui.

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.

