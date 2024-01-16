Saint Louis alum Roman Wilson entering NFL Draft

Former Saint Louis athlete and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson will head to the NFL.

Wilson, who made a key, 29-yard leaping catch and later the game-tying touchdown with 1:34 left to help Michigan beat Alabama in overtime in the Rose Bowl, officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on social media on Sunday night.

“Thank you to the University of Michigan for giving me some of the most unforgettable memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Wilson said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson also thanked his parents, coaches, teammates, friends and the people of Hawaii who supported him. “I’m so proud and honored to be able to represent the 808 and I will always continue to.”

Wilson caught four passes for 73 yards and a score against Alabama in a 27-20 overtime win in the College Football Playoff semifinals on in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1. He had three snags for 54 yards against Washington in a 34-13 win in the championship game in Houston on Jan. 8.