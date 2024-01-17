Man allegedly beaten by police during New Year’s Day pursuit sues HPD

A man who was allegedly run over and beaten by police officers during the New Year’s Day pursuit and shootouts with a felon, is suing the Honolulu Police Department in federal court.

On Jan. 1 at 4:11 p.m., Tevita Cadiente, 25, and his father, Vaokehekehe Mataele, 49, both residents of a condominium near the intersection of Varsity Place and University Avenue, heard police chasing attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau, 44, and went outside to watch, according to a statement from their attorney, Elise C. Anderson.

“Mr. Mataele and Mr. Cadiente, who like the suspect are both Tongan and who knew Mr. Tafokitau from church, stepped outside to observe the activity. Hearing gunshots at or around 4:14 p.m., hoping nobody had yet been killed and that they might be able to help prevent bloodshed, the father and son began jogging up University Ave,” wrote Anderson.

The lawsuit alleges that, before Cadiente and Mataele made it to the overpass, an “unmarked white Honda pulled up in front of them, cutting off their path. “

“Two plain clothes officers emerged, pointing firearms at the unarmed father and son, who were in slippers and barefoot, Mr. Cadiente carrying only a cell phone and Mr. Mataele carrying nothing at all. The lawsuit describes how, as the father and son stood unarmed with their hands up, shocked and confused, a large black police van climbed the curb and ran Mr. Cadiente into a chain-link fence,” wrote Anderson. “With the fence absorbing the vehicle’s impact, Mr. Cadiente’s body slid under the police van. The lawsuit alleges that officers pulled Mr. Cadiente out from under the van, then began viciously beating him in the head, approximately 10-12 officers in turn using both their hands and the blunt ends of their weapons.”

The complaint also alleges that Mataele “shouted to the officers that he and his son were not involved in the chase, but that officers ignored his words and continued beating Mr. Cadiente for multiple minutes on end. Mr. Mataele was also allegedly held down and handcuffed, his head forced onto the pavement so he could not see or protect his son,” Anderson said.

Cadiente suffered a facial fracture, a traumatic subconjunctival hemorrhage, a concussion, orthopedic knee injuries, cognitive impairment including memory loss and confusion, and vision loss.

Honolulu police declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

HPD lawsuit by Honolulu Star-Advertiser