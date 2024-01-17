Letter: Start tackling beach erosion on North Shore

Our beaches are important to tourists and locals alike. The state owns all beaches except those on Niihau. With ownership comes the responsibility to protect this precious resource.

In Waikiki, seawalls and groins have been built to slow down the loss of sandy beach in front of hotels. However on the North Shore nothing has been done to address the damage caused by high waves.

There have been many discussions over the years about beach erosion in Haleiwa, but nothing has been done about it. Since the state has failed to act in this matter, some beachfront owners have found it necessary to do what the state has failed to do. These owners know they are breaking the law, but they are caught between a rock and a hard place.

This is a complex issue and will require experts in several different fields including individuals with local knowledge of the North Shore. This situation cannot be allowed to continue.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

