On the Move: JC Watson

The Nature Conservancy Hawaii and Palmyra has appointed JC Watson as the new terrestrial conservation director. Watson’s background includes both on-the-ground fieldwork and organizational leadership. He previously served as manager of the Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership. Watson served on the Hawaii Conservation Alliance, Hawaii Association of Watershed Partnerships, Honolulu County Stormwater Advisory Commission and Kahala Environmental Hui. He also previously served as a planner for the Hawaii Invasive Species Council and worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and at Limahuli Preserve with the National Tropical Botanical Garden.

