Letter: Call for Gaza ceasefire now to contain disasters

The Hawaii Legislature should quickly pass a concurrent resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza to be sent to the White House and Congress.

Actions are needed now to stem the looming humanitarian disaster and lessen the possibility of wider conflicts in the Middle East.

Bob Grossmann, Ph.D.

Political Science

Manoa

