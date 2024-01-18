On the Move: Sue Kanoho

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau has promoted Sue Kanoho to managing director of its island chapters, which includes the Kauai Visitors Bureau, Oahu Visitors Bureau, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau and Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau. She has been with HVCB for 26 years as the executive director of KVB. Kanoho also is involved in many community-based organizations, including the Kauai Chamber of Commerce, Royal Coconut Coast Association, Kauai Economic Development Board, Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai, Kauai Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Zonta Club of Kauai.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.