Scoreboard – January 18, 2024

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity II: Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; University at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6:30 p.m. Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at Punahou,

4 p.m. Varsity II: Mid-Pacific at Damien,

5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku;

Farrington at Kailua; Kalani at Kalaheo; Castle at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.:

Kaiser at Roosevelt; Anuenue at Kaimuki.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Mililani;

Radford at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei; Waipahu at Waianae; Pearl City at Aiea.

JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

DIVING

OIA: 4 p.m. at Kaiser.

GOLF

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, first round,

10 a.m. at Hualalai Golf Course.

SOCCER

OIA girls Division I Tournament:

semifinals, Waipahu vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. Games at Kapolei.

OIA girls Division II Tournament:

semifinals, Kaimuki/Radford winner vs.

Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua/Farrington winner vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. Games at Leilehua.

TENNIS

College women: Sacramento State vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific vs.

Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hanalani.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at

Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Moanalua;

McKinley at Kaiser; Castle at Kalani.

JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Waipahu;

Leilehua at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Campbell; Pearl City at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

FOOTBALL

Polynesian Bowl, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha.

GOLF

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, second round, 10 a.m. at Hualalai Golf Course.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Division I, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific. Division II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Kapolei/Castle winner vs. Kaiser/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Waipahu/Mililani loser vs. Moanalua/

Campbell loser, 7 p.m. Games at Waipahu.

OIA girls Division II Tournament: Fifth place, Game 2 loser vs. Game 1 loser, 5:30 p.m.; Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m. Games at Leilehua.

SWIMMING

ILH: 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at Punahou.

SOCCER

OIA

Girls Varsity I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Mililani 3, Kapolei 0

Waipahu 1, Castle 0, OT

Campbell 1, Kaiser 0

Moanalua 1, Pearl City 0, OT

GOLF

Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

At Hualalai Golf Course

Tee Times

Today’s First Round

10 a.m. – Stephen Dodd, Jeff Sluman, Olin Browne

10:11 a.m. – Tom Lehman, David Duval, Corey Pavin

10:22 a.m. – Scott McCarron, Rocco Mediate, Scott Parel

10:33 a.m. – Jay Haas, Lee Janzen, Mark O’Meara

10:44 a.m. – Marco Dawson, Joe Durant, Ken Tanigawa

10:55 a.m. – Mark Hensby, Harrison Frazar, Paul Broadhurst

11:06 a.m. – Ken Duke, Steve Flesch, Billy Andrade

11:17 a.m. – Dicky Pride, Mike Weir, Rod Pampling

11:28 a.m. – K.J. Choi, Justin Leonard, Thongchai Jaidee

11:39 a.m. – Colin Montgomerie, Alex Cejka, Vijay Singh

11:50 a.m. – Darren Clarke, Brett Quigley, Ernie Els

12:01 p.m. – Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steven Alker, Stephen Ames

12:12 p.m. – Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Jerry Kelly

12:23 p.m. – Steve Stricker, David Toms, Stewart Cink

Note: Tournament runs today through Saturday

BASKETBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 47, Mid-Pacific 38.

Leading scorers—KS: Kyler Wade18. MPI: Logan Mason 17.

Punahou 52, Maryknoll 42

Saint Louis 53, ‘Iolani 38

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 40, Kamehameha 30

Boys Varsity II

Damien 73, Punahou 62

Saint Louis 64, ‘Iolani 34

Girls Varsity II

Sacred Hearts 44, University 14.

Leading scorers—SHA: Emma Mangalao 20. UHS: Kylie Oshita 4.

Maryknoll 58, Damien 33

Girls Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 62, ‘Iolani 39

Monday

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani 43, Maryknoll 36

Hawaii Baptist 48, Kamehameha 47

University 66, Le Jardin 55

Boys Varsity III

Island Pacific 39, Assets 29

Hawaiian Mission 50, Lanakila Baptist 37

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s 49, Hawaiian Mission 39

UH MEN’S STATISTICS

G FGM FGA Pct. 3-pointers Free Throw PPG RPG Ast TO

Coleman 17 76 175 .434 30 89 .337 46 57 .807 13.4 3.6 28 25 da Silva 17 71 115 .617 0 0 .000 43 79 .544 10.9 7.0 17 29 McKoy 17 62 137 .453 25 66 .379 32 40 .800 10.6 6.1 28 33 McClanahan 17 57 148 .385 16 50 .320 45 69 .652 10.3 2.9 61 34 Munoz 17 42 94 .447 27 67 .403 21 23 .913 7.8 1.4 26 23 Cotton 16 27 81 .333 13 52 .250 9 11 .818 4.8 2.2 14 8 Seck 17 21 36 .583 0 0 .000 25 40 .625 3.9 2.7 0 10 Rouhliadeff 17 26 57 .456 8 29 .276 5 7 .714 3.8 2.8 9 20 Beattie 17 20 51 .392 4 19 .211 10 15 .667 3.2 1.8 14 10 Rapp 14 12 32 .375 5 19 .263 1 2 .500 2.1 1.2 11 3 Jacobs 11 4 10 .400 3 9 .333 0 0 .000 1.0 0.4 1 2 Williams 6 2 2 1.000 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 0.7 0.2 1 2 Svetozarevic 5 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 0 0 .000 0.0 0.6 2 0 Team 3.3 11

Hawaii 17 420 940 .447 131 402 .326 237 343 .691 71.06 35.1 212 210 Opponents 17 414 958 .432 79 243 .325 212 297 .714 65.82 32.6 140 202

UH WOMEN’S STATISTICS

G FGM FGA Pct. 3-pointers Free Throw PPG RPG Ast TO

Perez 13 43 76 .566 12 25 .480 23 32 .719 9.3 5.3 14 29 Wahinekapu 13 46 120 .383 12 42 .286 16 28 .571 9.2 4.5 30 32 Phillips 13 25 81 .309 8 35 .229 52 59 .881 8.5 4.2 29 40 McBee 14 34 96 .354 32 83 .386 9 9 1.000 7.8 2.5 13 16 Rewers 14 40 109 .367 11 28 .393 14 17 .824 7.5 6.0 5 27 Imai 14 23 55 .418 4 12 .333 17 26 .654 4.8 2.5 28 34 Davies 13 17 60 .283 10 36 .278 17 20 .850 4.7 2.2 19 17 Thoms 14 10 42 .238 9 31 .290 6 9 .667 2.5 0.9 9 15 Peacock 14 9 34 .265 4 19 .211 4 6 .667 1.9 1.4 3 4 Berrett 11 6 24 .250 0 0 .000 4 10 .400 1.5 0.8 1 8 Birdsong 3 1 3 .333 0 2 .000 0 0 .000 0.7 0.0 0 1 Team 4.4 9

Hawaii 14 254 700 .363 102 313 .326 162 216 .750 55.14 33.1 151 232 Opponents 14 294 819 .359 72 282 .255 125 171 .731 56.07 37.4 148 189