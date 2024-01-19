Letter: Enough already with fossil-fuel deceptions

The Practical Policy Institute — an ironic name if ever there was one — is again trying to fool the public (“100% renewable for Oahu is bad law,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 31).

Firstly, exactly how “practical” is it to encourage more destruction of our environment by pretending to care about the natural aesthetics of Hawaii? Their poison has already spread to the writer of a letter that appeared on Jan. 14 (“Past time to reassess Hawaii’s energy plan”). Fortunately, a brilliant Richard Wallsgrove column convincingly refuting that letter appeared on the opposite page (“Modern renewable energy is more resilient against outages,” Island Voices).

Why must we be subjected over and over to such disinformation and PPI deception? It is furthering the corporate interests that have long been devoted to destroying our environment for profit and who are desperately trying to hang on to their loot.

Fortunately, the people of Hawaii are too intelligent to fall for it. The word “specious” was created for groups like PPI, their deceitful arguments, and the fossil fuel industry they continue to support. Considering the urgency of instituting legitimate, unselfish environmental solutions, enough of this group is enough.

Peter Greenhill

Moiliili

