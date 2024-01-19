Letter: More thoughts about feral-chicken problem

In addition to paying for the feral- chicken trap, homeowners are charged $10 per chicken to have Sandwich Isle Pest Solutions dispose of them. That’s after you drive them to their place of business. Best to learn how to trap and kill them yourself.

Also, check on neighbors who may be feeding wild chickens out of compassion. Schools also need to be more responsible by taking care of the chickens that wander onto campus.

It’s the roosters that really need to be caught and killed.

Mary Kawaski

Punchbowl

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter