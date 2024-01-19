comscore Letter: More thoughts about feral-chicken problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: More thoughts about feral-chicken problem

In addition to paying for the feral- chicken trap, homeowners are charged $10 per chicken to have Sandwich Isle Pest Solutions dispose of them. That’s after you drive them to their place of business. Best to learn how to trap and kill them yourself.

Also, check on neighbors who may be feeding wild chickens out of compassion. Schools also need to be more responsible by taking care of the chickens that wander onto campus.

It’s the roosters that really need to be caught and killed.

Mary Kawaski

Punchbowl

