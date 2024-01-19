Letter: Stop with trendy ‘green’ energy; bring back coal

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) sent us into the Dark Ages with its rolling blackouts. And it intends to send us back further into a Third World Stone Age to appease woke green politics set on demonizing the very fossil fuels that invited humanity to the party called prosperity.

You cannot rely on unreliable hip/new renewable energy to provide the energy return of real boss adult energy fuels. Europe could’ve told us that, since they’re drowning in hubris and trying to warn us, to no avail.

We are finding out the hard way that the religion of climate change is turning out to be a false religion with real-time rolling consequences.

The zero-carbon agenda of the World Economic Forum will make people suffer for no reason other than an obedience to green propaganda.

Without energy we either burn or freeze — and definitely we starve. We’re just lucky we’re not in a poor country where these policies impact immediately.

We can blame Vladimir Putin for our energy woes if we want to. Or we can realize that it’s HECO that took us off of energy-dense and affordable fuels before Ukraine was even a thing. Bring back sanity, bring back coal.

Todd C. Wetmore

Kaimuki

