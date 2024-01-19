Off the news: Get those Capitol security lines moving

Granted, security screening at the state Capitol is a new process — an unfortunate consequence of modern-day concerns about violence. But Wednesday’s opening-day of the 2024 Legislature revealed that the screenings need to quickly get more efficient and speedy, so long lines aren’t allowed to form as they did two days ago.

Big lawmaking issues in upcoming weeks will surely draw big crowds to testify at the Capitol. So let’s get those planned bag X-ray machines installed, posthaste.