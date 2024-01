Scoreboard – January 19, 2024

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III: Island Pacific vs.

Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hanalani.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at

Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Moanalua;

McKinley at Kaiser; Castle at Kalani.

JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Waipahu;

Leilehua at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Campbell; Pearl City at Nanakuli. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

FOOTBALL

Polynesian Bowl, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha.

GOLF

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, second round, 10 a.m. at Hualalai Golf Course.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Division I, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m. Division II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA, 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls Division I Tournament: Fifth place, Kapolei vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Waipahu vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. Games at Waipahu.

OIA girls Division II Tournament: Fifth place, Waialua vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.. Third place: Radford vs. Farrington, 7 p.m. Games at Leilehua.

SWIMMING

ILH: 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: 5:30 p.m. at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at noon.; men at 2 p.m. at St.

Francis’ Shark Tank.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. Varsity II: Damien vs. University, 2:30 p.m. at McKinley;

Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m. Varsity I-AA:

Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m. Varsity II: Damien vs. University, 1 p.m. at McKinley. Varsity III: St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 2 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: 8:30 a.m., start and end at Magic

Island.

OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, final round,

10 a.m. at Hualalai Golf Course.

SAILING

College: Peter Wenner Rainbow Invite, all day at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Kamehameha,

9 a.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 11 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 2 p.m.; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Punahou, 9 a.m.

OIA girls Division I Tournament:

Championship, Mililani vs. Campbell,

7 p.m. at Kapolei.

OIA girls Division II Tournament:

Championship, Kalani vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m. at Kapolei.

SWIMMING

OIA: Western Division at 9 a.m.; Eastern

Division at 1 p.m. Meets at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

TENNIS

College women: Washington vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

WRESTLING

OIA: Round-Robin Tournaments at Mililani, Pearl City and Farrington, starting at

8:30 a.m.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Maryknoll 60, Mid-Pacific 45. Leading scorers—Mary: Zion Milare 19, Hunter Marumoto 17, Kaniala Woo 10. MPI: Logan Mason 13, Riley Miura 11.

Wednesday

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 58, Hanalani 31

Boys Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission 56, Assets 37

Girls Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission 41, La Pietra 13

Boys JV I

Single-Elimination Tournament

Punahou Gold 63, Saint Louis 59

SOCCER

OIA

Girls Varsity I Tournament

Fifth-place Semifinals

Wednesday

Kapolei 2, Castle 1, OT, PKs

Kaiser 1, Pearl City 0, OT

Girls Varsity II Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

Radford 12, Kaimuki 0

Farrington 2, Waialua 1