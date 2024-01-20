Letter: Give unsung volunteers, heroes public praise

I am writing about a very good friend, Wilma, who is an active volunteer for the Portuguese Culture and Historical Center. Her home is filled with baskets and prizes for fundraising, garage sale items and joyful events.

Here is a listing of some things she has organized. The center’s float for the July Fourth parade in Kailua. Collecting bottles/cans for college scholarship funds. Hosting garage sales throughout the year. Helping to secure much-needed grants. Board meetings in her home with meals. Plantation House celebrations/preparations.

She passionately does whatever needs to get done for an organization that she truly loves.

Many people in Hawaii volunteer to accomplish enormous goals and sustain our multicultural way of life.

Let’s have a new column in our paper to celebrate our local heroes. The world needs hope and they will show us the way.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

