Letter: Alzheimer’s requires creative ways to deal

Like commentary writer Leilani Madison, I, too, had high hopes after reading Dr. Dale Bredeson’s book, “The First Survivors of Alzheimer’s” (“Engage isle kupuna in Alzheimer’s study,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 14). However, I found no affordable health-care practitioners in Hawaii specializing in this holistic dementia treatment protocol.

I would be the first to join a community of like-minded folks focused on more than the standard “prepare for the worst” message when it comes to Alzheimer’s. I am realistic about what my family’s future holds, but there is a real opportunity for holistic, alternative elder care for those concerned with memory loss. It takes a village, and we could create it here in paradise, but it will take the cooperation of medical professionals, nutritionists and lifestyle coaches in a coordinated effort.to build this supportive environment.

I am an active participant in the educational efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association and Catholic Charities and am deeply thankful for the support and information they’ve provided. both virtually and in-person. Their work is so appreciated and needed! However, I feel like I have a foot in two worlds: On one side, I listen to the practical messages of acceptance and preparation; on the other, I reach for the very real messages of hope coming from doctors and others who share results in the arenas of diet, supplementation, exercise and creative therapies.

I believe both these avenues of support are important, and my heart is joyful reading about Madison’s hopes at Pohai Nani. I wholeheartedly support this effort.

Melanie Dorado Wilson, Ed.D.

Moanalua

