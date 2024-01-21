comscore Letter: Be careful exiting tunnel in bright light | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Be careful exiting tunnel in bright light

  Today
  Updated 12:37 am
The Likelike Highway tunnel can be really scary from Kaneohe to town upon exiting the tunnel. Some years the exit suddenly opens to a “nuclear blast” of light when you come out of the tunnel about 5-5:30 p.m. You have to slow down and be ready for anything as it goes from very dark to very bright. I’ve seen traffic slow to 10 miles per hour because it can be so blinding when the sun shine directly into the tunnel.

Be safe and ready and prepare to SLOW DOWN.

Francis Tirado

Kaneohe

