Letter: Be careful exiting tunnel in bright light

The Likelike Highway tunnel can be really scary from Kaneohe to town upon exiting the tunnel. Some years the exit suddenly opens to a “nuclear blast” of light when you come out of the tunnel about 5-5:30 p.m. You have to slow down and be ready for anything as it goes from very dark to very bright. I’ve seen traffic slow to 10 miles per hour because it can be so blinding when the sun shine directly into the tunnel.

Be safe and ready and prepare to SLOW DOWN.

Francis Tirado

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter