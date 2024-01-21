Japan, S. Korea ambassadors to participate in UH event

The U.S. ambassadors to Japan and the Republic of Korea will hold a town hall session Monday morning with students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg will “share stories from their lifetime of public service and explore the trilateral partnership between the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea,” according to a UH-Manoa media advisory.

The event comes after the Trilateral Leaders’ Summit last August that brought Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to Camp David — the first summit of foreign leaders at Camp David during President Joe Biden’s administration. The event “signaled a new era of cooperation” between the three countries and inspired the town hall, according to the advisory.

The event, jointly sponsored by the University of Hawaii, East-West Center and the U.S. embassies in Tokyo and Seoul, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the East-West Center Imin International Conference Center. An international opportunities fair will be held after the town hall.

The event is open to undergraduate and graduate students, young professionals and those interested in careers in international affairs. Registration is required and can be done at 808ne.ws/UHtownhall.