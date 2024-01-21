David Shapiro: Family ties pay off nicely in Green’s musical chairs

State Rep. John Mizuno’s appointment by Gov. Josh Green as state homelessness coordinator was applauded by many, including me, because of the experience and passion he brought to the job.

But the deal turned funky when Mizuno’s wife, May, who also served as his legislative office manager, was subsequently appointed by Green to fill her husband’s House seat.

John Mizuno, 59, who represented Kalihi in the House since 2006, has been described by fellow Democrat Green as a longtime friend since they served together in the Legislature.

The job switch is a financial boon for the Mizunos. John’s salary soared from $72,348 in the Legislature to $120,000 in the new job, with big potential increases to his state pension, while the House seat stayed in the family with May, whose pay as his office manager was listed between $70,001 and $85,000.

It has aroused public cynicism that May Mizuno’s appointment to the House appeared a prearranged part of a political deal, with other applicants never having a chance. She held a fundraiser for reelection before Green officially made his choice.

THE DISREGARD FOR STINKY appearances is a bad look for Green, who at times has come across more like a standard-issue machine politician than the breath of fresh air he promised.

The Mizuno deal is the latest in a string of his appointments that leave a scent of political insiders rewarding themselves in an incestuous cycle that thwarts change we need in our underperforming local government.

For a recent Maui Senate vacancy, Green chose Rep. Troy Hashimoto, former chairman of the Maui Democratic Party and executive assistant to former Maui Council Chairman Mike White. He got his House seat courtesy of an appointment by former Gov. David Ige.

To fill Hashimoto’s House seat, Green appointed Tyson Miyake, who served as chief of staff to former Maui Mayor Mike Victorino.

For a coveted state Supreme Court appointment, Green picked politically connected labor lawyer Vladimir Devens, who cruised through the nomination and Senate confirmation process without it ever being disclosed that he served four years as a director of a super PAC tied to the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, which spent well over $1 million to help Green get elected lieutenant governor and then governor.

As if we need more proof that money talks in handing out local political fruits.

Then there’s the matter of the shameless nepotism in the Legislature that allowed May Mizuno to serve 17 years as her husband’s well-paid office manager.

The Legislature passed a strong anti-nepotism bill that barred employees of the executive branch from hiring relatives, but lawmakers notoriously fond of employing family exempted themselves.

Ironically, the reform was inspired in part by the federal bribery conviction of former Rep. Ty Cullen, who was criticized for hiring relatives.

It adds up to a foul bouquet in which the choicest jobs are saved for connected special interests, party operatives, cronies and an ever-recycled cast of functionaries responsible for the lackluster performance of our self-serving local government.

The disappointment is that Green promised it would be different on his watch.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.