‘Iolani girls earn spot in state tournament

The ‘Iolani Raiders are back in the state championships.
Leading by one point in the third quarter, the four-time defending state champions went on a 17-3 run to rout No. 2 Kamehameha 56-36 on Saturday afternoon at Father Bray Athletic Complex.
‘Iolani (21-3 overall) improved to 7-0 in ILH play, clinching first place and the league’s automatic state-tournament berth.
“I feel awesome. That’s just part of the stress we don’t have to deal with, knowing that we’ve qualified for states no matter what,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said.
Mia Frye finished with eight points, seven assists and five rebounds for the well-balanced, top-ranked Raiders. Keiki McGee had a team-high 11 points, while freshman Justice Kekauoha added 10 points and six boards. Center Mele Sake had nine points and six caroms, teaming up with Callie Pieper to battle Kamehameha center Nihoa Dunn on the block.
Dunn shot 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot sophomore finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks before resting most of the fourth quarter with her team down by a wide margin. Makenzie Alapai added eight points and six boards for Kamehameha (15-5, 2-3 ILH). Despite the score, it was Kamehameha’s toughest effort against the Raiders in three battles so far.
“Right now, our focus is working on us. Being the best we can be and just relieve the pressure,” Warriors coach Pua Straight said. “The first couple of times, we were a little intimidated.”
Kamehameha still has a shot at the ILH title. The Warriors will need to win the ILH playoffs and force a title game with ‘Iolani.
With ‘Iolani clinging to a 26-25 lead, Frye ignited the pivotal run with back-to-back, coast-to-coast layups. Chelsea Lee came off the bench to knock down a straightaway 3 on a feed from Kekauoha, who splashed a pull-up 3 moments later. By the time the run was done, the Raiders had opened a 43-28 cushion late in the third quarter.
“Chelsea, she’s a sophomore. She has good length, a good shot. Just getting her up to speed IQ-wise. Hopefully, get her a few more minutes, get the starters some rest,” Young said. “We got lucky. We went on a little run there. Our goal in the third quarter was to hold them to single digits. That was our entire focus. When they shifted to zone, we hit those back-to-back 3s.”
Dunn picked up her third foul during the third quarter, and reserve center Kamaka Fonoti was in street clothes on the bench.
