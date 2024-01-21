Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 21, 2024

Waikele resident Christopher Schoknecht spotted a Kua ’Aina, Hawaiian Burger & Cafe in Tokyo, Japan, in April. Photo by Stephen Dewald.
Waipahu resident Annette Mizumura discovered the Poke Ball restaurant in Livorno, Italy, in April. Mizumura said “the menu options are varied with European versions of a poke bowl.” Photo by Dean Mizumura.
While visiting Osaka Castle Park in Osaka, Japan, Mililani resident Carolyn Wong came across 3Poke Osaka in March. Photo by Mark Wong.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
