Letter: Uvalde exposes disaster, risks with bad leaders

Critical choices for all Americans to make in the type of strong, positive people, and their leadership qualities that we desire, are beginning to surface daily throughout all media available for us.

There is no excuse to say “I don’t know anything” about politics local and nationally. Your vote and voice when talking to others about what democracy means or not to you is your choice. The future of America will progress or regress depending on your choice at the appropriate time to make your educated decision.

Refer to the recent results of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting investigations that exposed non-leadership and so many critical and tactical indecisions that resulted in the deaths of innocent lives. This one example of results after a yearlong study should initiate you to vote for who and what matters most. There is no room for “alternative Amerikkka” in the world tomorrow.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

