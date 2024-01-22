Off the news: Ag lands’ transfer 20 years in making

After more than 20 years of tussling, a significant transfer of land from Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) control over to the Department of Agriculture (DOA) is moving toward fruition.
A 2003 Hawaii law, Act 90, placed about 110,000 DLNR acres up for the shift, but DLNR concerns over lands better suited to conservation or recreation stalled progress. In 2021, however, pressured by agricultural and ranch users, legislators formed a working group to make recommendations, and Gov. Josh Green, elected in 2022, pushed the process forward. Now about 70,600 acres total will end up with DOA by midyear — much of it ranch land on Hawaii island — while DLNR retains the rest.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.