comscore Off the news: Ag lands’ transfer 20 years in making | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Ag lands’ transfer 20 years in making

  • Today
  • Updated 4:28 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

After more than 20 years of tussling, a significant transfer of land from Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) control over to the Department of Agriculture (DOA) is moving toward fruition.

A 2003 Hawaii law, Act 90, placed about 110,000 DLNR acres up for the shift, but DLNR concerns over lands better suited to conservation or recreation stalled progress. In 2021, however, pressured by agricultural and ranch users, legislators formed a working group to make recommendations, and Gov. Josh Green, elected in 2022, pushed the process forward. Now about 70,600 acres total will end up with DOA by midyear — much of it ranch land on Hawaii island — while DLNR retains the rest.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Column: Keep tsunami high-rise codes intact

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up