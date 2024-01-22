On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired the following independent agents for its Waikele office:
>> Realtor Associate Thomasina K. Simmons rejoins the firm after serving as a Realtor Associate at Diaz Real Estate &Associates. Simmons has more than 30 years’ experience in residential real estate.
>> Realtor Associate Zane Arata is a graduate of James Campbell High School and also currently serves as a firefighter.
>> Realtor Associate Rowena S. Wong was previously a Realtor Associate at Locations LLC, with nearly 20 years’ experience in residential real estate and more than 30 years’ experience in customer service and retail management.
