On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired the following independent agents for its Waikele office:

>> Realtor Associate Thomasina K. Simmons rejoins the firm after serving as a Realtor Associate at Diaz Real Estate &Associates. Simmons has more than 30 years’ experience in residential real estate.

>> Realtor Associate Zane Arata is a graduate of James Campbell High School and also currently serves as a firefighter.

>> Realtor Associate Rowena S. Wong was previously a Realtor Associate at Locations LLC, with nearly 20 years’ experience in residential real estate and more than 30 years’ experience in customer service and retail management.

