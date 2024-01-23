HFD’s first spokesman, Capt. Richard Soo, dies

Retired Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Richard Soo, the department’s very first full-time spokesperson, has died.

He was 72.

Friends, family, colleagues and dignitaries are mourning his loss and tributes were pouring in on social media today for the beloved public information officer, who got his start as PIO on Feb. 21, 1999.

He served with the department for 27 years, beginning in 1976 and retiring in 2003.

“The Honolulu Fire Department is saddened to share the recent passing of retired Fire Capt. Richard Soo,” said HFD Chief Sheldon Hao in a written statement. “He made an indelible mark on the Honolulu Fire Department, the public and the media as the Department’s first Public Information Officer.

“He set a high standard in keeping our community educated, informed, and ultimately, safer.

“He leaves a long-lasting legacy of service and dedication. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time.”

Soo was a clear favorite of the media as spokespersons go for his responsiveness to inquiries 24/7. He called reporters to share information about what was happening, and spoke with the public in mind in an easy-to-understand way.

Even after his departure from the department, Soo’s love for the fire department and his community continued.

He started in 2006 free neighborhood classes in his Papakolea home garage to help those interested in becoming firefighters. The Papakolea Fire Academy classes outgrew the garage and moved to the community center.

In 2022, Soo, at age 70, turned over the reins to younger retired captains, but remained involved in the program, which was renamed the Oahu Fire Prep Academy, remained free and open to the public.

Soo, a 1968 Kamehameha Schools graduate, studied fire science at the Honolulu Community College.

He served as fire safety specialist at the Department of Education from 2004 to 2009.