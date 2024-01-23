Letter: Gaza war on journalists endangers lives, truth

It has been said repeatedly that the first casualty of war is truth.

Most journalists are dedicated to objectively pursuing and reporting the truth, many risking their lives in war zones and elsewhere.

While some journalists may be unintentional victims in war, reportedly others are intentionally killed to silence them to hide the truth.

According to the independent nonprofit, nongovernmental organization Committee to Protect Journalists, from Oct. 7 through Jan. 18, 83 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead including 76 Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese.

Furthermore, reports are that 16 journalists were injured, three are missing and 25 were arrested. Also, multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members have occurred.

The above numbers far exceed those in any other current conflict zone.

Obviously, something is terribly wrong in Gaza with a war on journalists and in so many other ways.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

