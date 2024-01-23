Letter: Improving government funding for organizations

Recent articles in local publications have spotlighted the existential challenges many organizations face due to gaps in government contract funding.

As a member of the Hawaii True Cost Coalition, I know this challenge isn’t unique to Easterseals Hawaii (ESH); it is an issue confronting human service, community-based organizations statewide.

While we remain grateful for the funding we receive from our government partners, none of our contracts cover all costs for providing services. Rather than eliminating services or reducing salaries, we must rely on other, uncertain funding sources such as grants and donations to bridge these gaps.

ESH is one of few options for folks with development disabilities, and there is a clear need for more services. We would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with our government partners to find a solution to this difficult and deeply impactful problem. We must act now.

Andrea Pettiford

CEO, Easterseals Hawaii

