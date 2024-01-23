Pepper perfection

Poblano peppers are mild and sweet, not fire-alarm spicy. Normally served stuffed (think chile relleno), poblanos tend to run large, which makes them easy to handle for this dish. The peppers are broiled to soften them and intensify their flavor, then they’re thinly sliced.

You could also use Anaheim peppers, or for more spiciness, move up the heat chain to jalapeños. For optimum mildness, just use a green bell pepper. Even this familiar ingredient takes on a twist when broiled.

The dressing is a sweettangy blend. What sets it apart is the use of a few warm spices — cumin and coriander. If you have a mortar and pestle, use whole cumin and coriander seeds and grind them yourself. The taste difference is eye-opening.

Poblano Pepper and Won Bok Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 pound poblano peppers (4-5 large), halved, seeds removed

• 8 cups thinly sliced won bok or other cabbage

• 2 stalks green onion, sliced

• 1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded, thinly sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt Dressing:

• Juice of 1 lime

• 1/2 teaspoon each ground coriander, cumin and dry chile flakes (see note)

• 1 tablespoon sugar

Directions:

Arrange peppers on rimmed baking sheet or broiling pan. Broil until peppers turn brown and fragrant; 5-10 minutes. Watch carefully so they don’t burn. You don’t want them to get so soft that they are mushy. Cool, then thinly slice peppers.

Combine peppers in a large bowl with won bok, green onion and bell pepper.

Make dressing:

Whisk together lime juice, spices and sugar. Slowly whisk in oil, using just enough so dressing thickens and ingredients merge nicely. Taste and adjust seasonings. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss. Taste and sprinkle with sea salt.

Note:

If you’d like to grind your own spices, whole cumin and coriander seeds may be purchased in small amounts from natural food stores such as Down to Earth.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (including only 1/4 teaspoon sea salt and 4 tablespoons olive oil): 140 calories, 10 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 3 g protein.. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.