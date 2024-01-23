Sticky and sweet

Whether you prefer creamy or chunky, peanut butter lovers can celebrate the American staple on Jan. 24, which is National Peanut Butter Day. Here’s where you can enjoy the popular spread.

Banán Kaimuki

Banán’s newest store is in Kaimuki, and this location offers several exclusive flavors. If there’s no specific peanut butter flavor during your visit, you can add peanut butter as a specialty topping ($1.25) to your dessert. It’s one of the most popular options, along with macadamia nut honey butter and local dark chocolate.

1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu

808-469-0005

banan.co

Instagram: @banan

Fujiya Hawaii

Fujiya Hawaii is known for its assortment of Japanese snacks, including manju and mochi. Its pure peanut butter mochi is one of the most popular flavors and features a crunchy peanut butter filling. It’s available in a two pack ($3.90), six pack ($11.70), small box of 12 ($23.40) or large box of 16 ($31.20).

930 Hauoli St., Honolulu

808-845-2921

fujiyahawaii.com

Instagram: @fujiyahawaii

Oli’s Kitchen

Oli’s Kitchen, which recently opened on University Avenue, is known for its breakfast-all-day menu. Popular entrees include breakfast burrito ($11.60), Mediterranean avocado toast ($10.95), and lox and bagel ($12.50).

A crowd favorite is the peanut butter banana stuffed French toast ($12.50), which features fluffy pieces of bread stuffed with banana and finished with a peanut butter drizzle. Or, opt for the bacon waffle with peanut butter maple glaze ($12.50) for the perfect salty-sweet treat.

1009 University Ave., Honolulu

808-387-0457

oliskitchenhawaii.com

Instagram: @oliskitchenhawaii

7Gradi Gelato

7Gradi Gelato uses imported Italian-made machines to create its desserts. All gelato is made in-house (no powder used here). The business name is derived from the temperature at which the gelato is made (7 degrees Fahrenheit). While mascarpone Oreo is the most popular flavor, keep an eye out for seasonal specials like peanut butter chocolate, which features a decadent blend of the classic combo.

Salt at Our Kakaako

324 Coral St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-773-7009

Instagram: @7gradi.Gelato