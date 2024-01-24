Letter: Albatross death among problems at Marconi site

I applaud Nina Wu’s article, “Laysan albatross’s death spurs call for investigation” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). Thank you for exposing the truth of what is happening out at Marconi Point on the North Shore.

The intentional killing of a Laysan albatross, reckless removal of the prime habitat of the endangered native Hawaiian yellow-faced bee, and other environmental and structural violations that are occurring at Marconi Point should be investigated by authorities — and the landowners should be held accountable for their actions.

Jonnetta Peters

Executive director, Conservation Council for Hawai’i

