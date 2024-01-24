Letter: Wrong to toe party line for bad candidate

The statements made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his presidential bid and subsequent endorsing of Donald Trump are not surprising, but they are typical and sad. The Republican Party sticks with the ex-president despite his words, actions, threats, indictments, lies and attempts to overthrow the democratic system.

DeSantis said he’d support the party nominee, no matter what. Where is the virtue in that? He should support a candidate because he/she would be the strongest advocate for the people, a person with positive goals and the ability to work with both parties to strengthen the country, not weaken it.

DeSantis and party advocates are just following the loudest rant. Mindless support of a candidate because of party affiliation is a big mistake, especially a candidate whose disdain for democracy and contempt for law and order seems to be a big part of his support.

Connie Oliva

Kailua

