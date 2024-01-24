Off the news: Keep keen eyes on Maui debris removal

With some already on edge about the massive removal of Lahaina ash and debris to an Olowalu site, it’s necessary to see extreme care being taken on this operation.

Part of that will include expanded air sampling by the state Health Department, to ensure that removal of some 600,000 tons of burn debris won’t significantly affect air quality (see data from the air monitors at fire.airnow.gov). Soon underway, the Army Corps of Engineers-led removal operation calls for the debris to be dampened, wrapped in industrial plastic and sealed with an adhesive prior to transport to Olowalu, which is to be an interim site until a permanent one can be found.