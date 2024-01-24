Kokua Line: When is kupuna Valentine’s dance?

Question: Mahalo to whoever thought of offering vaccines at the kupuna dance. Great idea! Hope plenty take advantage!

Answer: You are referring to the city’s Senior Valentine Dance, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, according to a news release from Hono­lulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Although the main focus will be on music and dancing at this popular annual celebration put on by DPR’s Senior Division, a few other resources will be available. As you indicated, the health care nonprofit Project Vision Hawai‘i is scheduled to be on hand offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to attendees who have proof of insurance and want the shots, it said.

We asked Nathan Serota, a DPR spokesperson, whose idea it was to offer this public-health service, hoping to direct your mahalo, but he didn’t know exactly. He said many people work hard to make the annual dance a fun, lively celebration and that the city appreciates all who help and participate. Attendees can expect lots of great dance music, including a mix of tunes from the Royal Hawaiian Band. The theme this year is “Love Never Felt So Good.”

The dance, which is free and open to the public, annually attracts hundreds of members of DPR’s 32 senior clubs on Oahu. Public health officials especially recommend flu and COVID- 19 vaccines for older people, to prevent the worst complications of the diseases. To be clear, getting a shot at the dance will be optional; proof of vaccination is not required for entry.

Along with Project Vision Hawai‘i offering vaccines, Walk Wise Hawai‘i, a program of the state Department of Transportation, will be at the event with safety information for pedestrians and drivers.

Q: My husband’s long-term disability parking permit (blue placard) expires in May. When can he apply to renew his permit?

A: A renewal application can be processed up to 60 days ahead of the current placard’s expiration, but your husband doesn’t have to apply that early, according to the instructions for Form PA-3, the application for a disability parking permit (808ne.ws/pa3form). “The new expiration date will be calculated from the date the form is processed, so you may choose to wait until 30 days prior to the expiration date or later to submit the form,” the instructions say.

The physician/APRN signature needed for long-term renewal is valid for 180 days (six months), but if you submit the form that early, the state Disability and Communication Access Board will wait to process it until 60 days before the current placard expires, according to the DCAB website.

To renew a long-term (blue) placard, mail the completed PA-3 form and a copy of the placard holder’s valid ID to DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801.

Long-term disability parking permits are valid for six years. By contrast, temporary permits (red placards) are good for six months or less; the physician/APRN signature needed to obtain a red placard is valid for 60 days.

APRN stands for advanced practice registered nurse, a health care professional certified to perform care beyond standard nursing duties.

Auwe

Auwe to drivers who do not stay alert for the traffic signs and signals. Stop looking at your phone at stop signs and red lights! Keep traffic flowing safely. — Frustrated driver

Mahalo

On a chilly Sunday at Zippy’s Waiau, a very friendly couple picked up our breakfast check without us knowing. Our sincere “thank you” from two seniors who thought this type of kindness happened only to other people. Have a warm, blessed day! — Grateful seniors

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.