Nedd, Mitchell lift UH Hilo men to OT win

Zoar Nedd scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime, and Kalique Mitchell added 17 as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team beat Point Loma 75-71 on Tuesday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
Nedd had six points in the overtime for the Vulcans (12-8, 6-5 PacWest). The game was tied 63-63 at the end of regulation.
Zack Paulsen scored 20 points for the Sea Lions (12-6, 7-3).
>> Maj Dusanic finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, and Charlie Weber added 19 points as Hawaii Pacific beat Azusa Pacific 66-58 at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
Dusanic and Weber combined to shoot 18-for-27 from the field for the Sharks (11-6, 6-3 PacWest).
Bryce Sloan scored 23 points for the Cougars (5-12,4-6).
Hawaii Hilo women lose to Point Loma
Kamalu Kamakawiwoole finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team fell to Point Loma 68-49 on Tuesday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
The Vulcans (6-10, 3-7 PacWest) were outscored 26-11 in the third quarter.
Tavia Rowell scored 20 points and Ellie Turk added 18 for the Sea Lions (9-9, 5-5).
>> Megan Jones scored nine points and Haley Masaki added eight, but Hawaii Pacific fell to No. 19 Azusa Pacific 69-51 at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.
The Sharks (5-10, 3-6 PacWest) led 32-29 at halftime.
TyLee Manuel had 16 points and Amayah Kirkman added 15 for the Cougars (16-3, 10-0).
