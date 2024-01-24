Hawaii Grown notebook: basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving

Men’s basketball

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 78-77 win over George Fox. It was his first time in double figures in scoring since December. He came down with a clutch rebound with four seconds left and sunk a free throw to provide the final point with no time on the clock.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Scored 15 points and didn’t miss a shot in an 85-71 loss to Penn College on Saturday and had his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 77-67 win over Penn State-Berks four days earlier. He has been in double figures in scoring in three straight games, the first time the junior has done that since early in his freshman season.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Scored a season-high 25 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, in a 78-77 win over George Fox. He also added seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The junior has had more than 20 points in two straight games for the first time this season.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Poured in 25 points and had 11 rebounds in a 68-55 win over Vanderbilt three days after putting up 26 points in a 90-77 loss to Kentucky. Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse challenged Smith by intentionally fouling him three times in the final minutes, but Smith made five of his six free throws and raised his percentage from the line to 69% from 58%. Smith has played 24 straight games with scoring in double figures and moved to 20th on the program’s career points list.

>> Christmas Togiai (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Scored 19 points on 21 shots in a 76-69 loss. He played 40 minutes in a 74-68 win over La Sierra two nights later but was held to nine points to end his streak of 10 or more points at seven straight contests.

Women’s basketball

>> Malie Marfil (Kamehameha), Mount Mercy: Put up 14 points in a 97-81 win over Peru State with five steals. She scored 10 points in her previous game, giving her a streak of three games in double figures.

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Waiakea), Saint Martin’s: Scored 12 points, half of them from the line, in 22 minutes of a 59-55 win over Simon Fraser, the first time the senior scored in double figures since November. She has already scored nearly double the points (41) she had all of last season (21).

Women’s wrestling

>> Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna), Iowa: The senior learned last week that she will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. She was 11-3 this season and won three matches at the Senior Nationals before the injury knocked her out of the Olympic qualifier. The four-time Hawaii state champion says she intends on wrestling next year.

>> Zoe Omura (‘Iolani), Midland: Wrestled three times at the KCAC Duals, winning each time. She started her day by pinning Ella Whitaker in 49 seconds, then stopped Erin Wetterstrom in 2:18. Her opponent forfeited out of her third match and then she wrapped up the evening with a pin of Asha Pearson in 49 seconds.

Men’s wrestling

>> Kanai Tapia (Kamehameha), Menlo: Had a dominant performance at the Missouri Valley Invitational, going unbeaten to take the championship at 157 pounds. He had three technical falls, by scores of 19-3, 16-0 and 19-0 the first day and then beat three ranked foes by scores of 8-3, 10-0 and 11-4, the last against the NAIA’s second-ranked wrestler.

Women’s swimming and diving

>> Mallory Meister (Punahou), American: Won the 1,000 freestyle in 11:05.32 on senior day, with teammates finishing second and third.

Men’s swimming and diving

>> Jaek Horner (Kamehameha), Utah: The graduate student won four events against Wyoming, taking the 100 breast stroke in 55.58 seconds and 200 breast in 2:03.99. It was the third time this season he has won both events in a meet. He also swam in the 400 medley relay and 200 free relay and helped his crew to victories in both.