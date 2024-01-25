Letter: Give tougher penalties to repeat drunken drivers

Friday’s Star-Advertiser front page covered the push to reduce the BAC (blood alcohol level) to 0.05% (“Green vows to support lower drunken driving levels,” Jan. 19). Though this seems like a good idea on the face, it seems like just another meaningless law some want passed.

How many people drive without licenses, cause accidents or kill people because of multiple drunken driving convictions — and the worst seem to keep getting off with a slap on the wrist, over and over? What really needs to be done is to put some serious teeth in the existing law. Impound the violators’ car for a minimum of 30 days, give them some serious jail time plus fines that really hurt. Additional offenses should double or triple the offense each time. Come on, do something worthwhile.

Chuck Dozier

Kailua

