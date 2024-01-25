Letter: Let’s see true subsidy costs of operating rail

As my family and I were having an extended breakfast/lunch at Anna Miller’s Restaurant recently, we noticed that there were only a few riders each time the Skyline was headed toward town. And it got me to wondering: Why hasn’t the city published or publicized the total cost of operations minus daily ridership fees per month so far? It would be interesting to see how much taxpayers in Hawaii are contributing to subsidize each paying rider, compared to similar rail systems around the country.

Just asking the hard question to which I think nobody really wants to know the answer.

Byron Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter