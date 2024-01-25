Off the news: New charter schools chief has big tasks

Ed Noh, currently superintendent for the Castle­-Kahuku school district, has been appointed to head the Public Charter School Commission, filling a leadership void there that has been filled by interim appointees since 2020.

No doubt Hawaii’s 37 independently governed, taxpayer-supported charter schools need sustained attention: Recent test-score data suggests a high proportion of the islands’ 12,100 or so charter school students are falling uncomfortably behind regular public school students statewide in core subjects, prompting state lawmakers to call for stronger accountability and standards.