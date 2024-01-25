UH’s Mantellato Dias earns Big West honor

Hawaii women’s water polo player Bia Mantellato Dias was named the Big West Conference Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The sophomore center had a big weekend as the Rainbow Wahine made history at the season-opening Polo- Palooza in Fresno, Calif. Mantellato Dias scored a total of six goals with two assists in two matches at the tournament as she helped the Rainbow Wahine take down defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Stanford for the first time in program history.

Mantellato Dias, the reigning Big West Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, has been named Player of the Week four times in her career.

In UH’s season-opener, Mantellato Dias scored four goals in the second half to help the Rainbow Wahine rally past Michigan 14-11 in overtime. She added two assists and drew five exclusions, including one that led to a penalty shot.

Mantellato Dias added two more goals in the second match. She scored in the first quarter as UH held a 3-1 lead at halftime. Stanford took the lead in the second half, and Mantellato Dias scored again with 3:47 left in the match to tie the match at 7-7. The Rainbow Wahine went on to win 9-7 in overtime.

UH baseball tickets on sale

Hawaii baseball season tickets for this season went on sale on Wednesday morning.

Tickets can be purchased online at etickethawaii.com, in person at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) or over the phone by calling 808-944-BOWS (2697). Single-game tickets will become available on Feb. 7

Winners of nine-straight home games, UH currently holds the fifth-longest active home win streak in the nation. The ‘Bows will look to continue that streak as they take on a loaded 36-game home schedule. Hawaii will take on 2022 College World Series champion Ole Miss on Feb. 16-18 to kick off the home slate. The ‘Bows will also face NCAA Tournament regular NC State on Feb. 23-25, while hosting nonconference series against Rice on March 8-11 and San Diego State on March 22-24.

Season Ticket Prices

>> Lower level $320*

>> Mid Level $290*

>> Upper Level: Adult $150; Senior Citizen (ages 65 and older) $130; youth (ages 4-high school) $60.

*Price includes applicable Seat Premiums.