Rainbows ‘chip away’ at making team better

In self-evaluation reviews that turned into Q&A sessions, the Hawaii basketball team is seeking answers to correct recurring questions.

“The problem has been identified,” said head coach Eran Ganot, whose Rainbow Warriors are 10-9 overall and 2-5 in the Big West. “The solution, whether it’s in the film room, player development, in practice … continue to chip away at it. We have to continue to work with (the players), continue to believe in them, continue to challenge them.”

While the Rainbow Warriors have ruled the defensive boards, Ganot said, they have not been as impactful in rebounding their own misses.

In Saturday’s road loss to UC San Diego, the ’Bows had 20 turnovers, including three times when the shot clock elapsed. Big West opponents are averaging 14.6 points off turnovers. UCSD scored 26 points on UH turnovers.

Ganot said the ’Bows need to attack earlier in their possessions. The ’Bows have the nation’s 304th most time-consuming offense, averaging 18.6 seconds a possession.

“We’ve gotten a little hesitant, start to play late clock,” he said. “You’re not creating an advantage. You’re not getting the cracks of the defense, whether it’s in the post, in the paint with your penetration. … Need more transition with the defensive rebounding we’ve had.”

Guar Juan Munoz said: “I think we’re passing the ball around a lot, not trying to drive with a purpose. That’s been an emphasis. If you have a driving lane, drive it. Look for yourself, look for others. If it’s not there, kick it back out and keep going. We kind of got a little bit into a late-clock situation sometimes at San Diego. Those things we’re cleaning up as well.”

The ’Bows also have been working with different combinations. Ryan Rapp started the past seven games at the three. Munoz’s first UH start was against UCSD. Munoz scored 21 points and, in a double- point lineup with JoVon McClanahan in the second half, the ’Bows whittled a deficit. Ganot said he is open to three-guard lineups, as well as giving forward Justin McKoy some minutes at center.

“In the past, when we’ve been exposed in some areas, we attacked it, built off our strengths,” Ganot said. “And this year, here we are in mid-January still talking about it. That’s why I call it the reality of our situation. We’re working at it. There are some things we can do better in terms of what we’re already doing and there are some things we need to look at schematically and personnel.”

The ’Bows face another obstacle when they play host to defending Big West champion UC Santa Barbara tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Gauchos, by their standards, have had an uneven season. After losing their first three Big West games, they won four of the next five.

“We’re really young and inexperienced of college basketball,” UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said. “That’s probably why we’re having these inconsistent moments.”

The Gauchos lost two of last year’s fifth-year seniors in the front court. But 6-foot-11 Yohan Traore, an Auburn transfer, is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Ariel Bland, a 6-7 forward who played 10 minutes in his first two UCSB seasons, averages 7.1 rebounds, including 2.5 off the offensive boards.

The Gauchos have exceptional perimeter players. Cole Anderson, a reserve last year, has hit 49.1% of his 3s in league games. Two years ago, Anderson completed his Clovis West High career with the third most made 3s in California prep history. As a high school senior, he once went 9-for-9 on 3s in the third quarter.

“Anderson is maybe the best sniper in our league,” Ganot said.

Josh Pierre-Louis is a creative scorer (57% on field goals, 42.3% on 3s).

And 6-5 point guard Ajay Mitchell was the Big West’s MVP last season. Mitchell, who averages 19.4 points, hit the winning shot against UH last year.

“Where he’s good and tough is he’s seen all the reads and makes all the reads,” Ganot said of Mitchell. “If he needs to score, he’ll score. If he needs to get others involved, he’ll get others involved. He makes all the big plays.”

Pasternack said of Mitchell: “Believe it or not, Ajay is a much better human being than a basketball player. He’s the highest character, a great academic student who really cares about getting a degree. As a basketball player, he’s terrific. He’s as good a basketball player as I’ve ever coached.”

Rainbow Warriors Basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (10-9, 2-5 BIG WEST) vs. UC Santa Barbara (11-7, 4-4)

>> When: 7:05 tonight

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM; 92.7 FM