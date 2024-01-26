Maui County identifies 100th victim of Lahaina wildfire

Maui County today identified the 100th fatality from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire as 70-year-old Lydia Coloma of Lahaina.

Coloma’s husband, Salvador Coloma, 77, was identified as a fire fatality in August.

As of today, Maui County has released the identities of all known fatalities from the devastating wildfire that burned the historic seaside towns. It was the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

“We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure they are updated and supported throughout this process,” a Maui County news release said.

County officials said today that MPD and their partners “have been working tirelessly to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving.”

This was the first victim identification since Nov. 11 when Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina, was listed as the 99th fatality.

For months, Coloma’s name has been on the list of four people who were reported as missing to the Maui Police Department after the Lahaina fire. The three remaining people on the MPD/FBI unaccounted for list are: Paul Kaspryzycki, Robert H. Owens and Elmer Lee Stevens.