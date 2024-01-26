Letter: Admire nurses, but don’t shame step-in workers

I am at Kapiolani Medical Center where my daughter is about to mark eight combined weeks of inpatient treatment for a serious medical condition. I’ve spent every day of her treatment in the hospital with her. All of that time has been amazing, thanks to the care of the nurses. They are truly wonderful and I cannot imagine a single complaint about the quality of care. I don’t know what they get paid or what their benefits are, but I’m certain they’re worth every bit.

But last night after a walk outside the hospital, I returned as the travel nurses were arriving by bus to staff the hospital. I was witness to striking nurses shouting “shame on you” at the nurses as they entered the hospital. There are hundreds of patients inside Kapiolani who must be cared for, including my daughter. While I support the staff at Kapiolani, especially the nurses who are truly heroic at times, I’m embarrassed by their calls of shame upon those who have stepped in to do the job they are refusing to do this week.

Eric Shewchuk

Anahola

