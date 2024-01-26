Letter: Beautiful albatrosses must be protected

Laysan albatrosses are amazing seabirds with massive wings, capable of soaring thousands of miles to forage for food. They mate for life and share responsibility for keeping their nest warm and safe for the two months it takes to hatch their eggs and the five months while the chicks mature enough to be on their own.

It greatly saddens me that anyone would cause harm to such beautiful creatures, especially within a designated sanctuary (“Groups call for investigation of Laysan albatross’s death on North Shore,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19).

Many hard-working, compassionate volunteers have worked hard at clearing space for the birds to land safely along the Turtle Bay coastline, trapping mongoose and otherwise protecting these amazing birds from predators.

Anyone who causes harm should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the landowners at Marconi must abide by all regulations in order to protect these and other native habitat.

Barbara Fisher

Kahuku

