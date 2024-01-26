Letter: Incomprehensible that nurses’ strike occurring

It is incomprehensible to me that the management of Kapiolani Medical Center has paid many millions of dollars to bring in visiting nurses to cover for striking nurses when it could have avoided a strike by agreeing to bring in visiting nurses when their nurse-to-patient ratio fell below contractually agreed numbers.

In the meantime during the strike, I have heard that physicians are working overtime because visiting nurses are not familiar with the procedures and equipment at the hospital. Hospital management is being less than truthful in its reasurrances to the public that things are operating smoothly.

Peter Van De Verg

Kailua

