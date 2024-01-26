Letter: To speeding visitor mad about ticket: Stay away

We don’t want visitors here who are going to be reckless and hit a crossing pedestrian, a child or a dog. Wanting to do 65 mph on a divided highway (“Speed trap will keep tourist from returning,” Jan. 22, Star-Advertiser, Letters)? No. We drive with aloha here.

So, to letter-writer F. Stephen Masek: Stay away; go somewhere else with your fast cars and speedy lifestyle. We don’t want you here.

Christopher A Regland

Moanalua

