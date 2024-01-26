Off the news: Oahu film studio may be in works

The Honolulu City Council’s Bill 59, to boost property tax incentives for private filmmakers who invest $100 million or more in an Oahu film studio, gives the city a voice in “what gets constructed,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi told state legislators. But first, it would have to pass.
City efforts intersect with the University of Hawaii’s pursuit of a privately funded film studio at UH-West Oahu; in June, UH put out a request for proposals. Blangiardi was quizzed on the project Monday, during a city presentation to legislative committees.
“There are several players involved,” the mayor said, but no formal commitments. Those players may be waiting to see if Bill 59 sweetens the deal.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.