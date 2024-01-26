Off the news: Oahu film studio may be in works

The Honolulu City Council’s Bill 59, to boost property tax incentives for private filmmakers who invest $100 million or more in an Oahu film studio, gives the city a voice in “what gets constructed,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi told state legislators. But first, it would have to pass.

City efforts intersect with the University of Hawaii’s pursuit of a privately funded film studio at UH-West Oahu; in June, UH put out a request for proposals. Blangiardi was quizzed on the project Monday, during a city presentation to legislative committees.

“There are several players involved,” the mayor said, but no formal commitments. Those players may be waiting to see if Bill 59 sweetens the deal.