On the Move: Maureen Purington and Melissa Pavlicek

HUGS (Help, Understanding & Group Support) has named Maureen Purington as its new executive director. Purington previously served as the clubhouse director for Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii’s Windward Clubhouse for 15 years. She also worked in senior care services at Pohai Nani in Kaneohe.

The Hawaii Harbors Users Group has announced the appointment of Melissa Pavlicek as its executive director. She will be succeeding Gary North, who recently announced his retirement. Pavlicek will retain her position as president and co-founder of Hawaii Public Policy Advocates LLC, while serving in this new role with HHUG. Pavlicek, J.D., SHRM-CP, is an attorney, lobbyist and nonprofit executive with over 30 years of advocacy experience in state and local government affairs.

